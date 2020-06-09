Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $883,000 Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,607,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,918,000 after acquiring an additional 973,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,217 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,360,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,764,000 after acquiring an additional 726,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 281.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039,110 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

INVH opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

