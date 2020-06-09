Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,206 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Globus Medical by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 126.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.