Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,429,000 after buying an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,302,000 after buying an additional 203,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,583,000 after buying an additional 237,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $526,722,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

