Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 35,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,648.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,303.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 16,743,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $548,014,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,652,352 shares of company stock worth $579,674,619.

NYSE:GO opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

