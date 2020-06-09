Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Seritage Growth Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 3,445.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $591.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 46.24%. The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

