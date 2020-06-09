Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

