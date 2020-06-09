Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $299,000 Investment in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,747,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWN opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

