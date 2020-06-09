Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,982 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,934,000 after purchasing an additional 108,938 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,110,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

