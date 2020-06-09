Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,163 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.71 per share, with a total value of $155,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,017. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,968 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHDN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

