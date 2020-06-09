Van ECK Associates Corp Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 3.3% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. CGI Inc has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. TD Securities cut their target price on CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on CGI from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

