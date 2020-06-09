Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 93 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.75.

NYSE COO opened at $318.54 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.