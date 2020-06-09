Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-3.72, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.65-5.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMG. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $151.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

