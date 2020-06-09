Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-3.72, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 5.65-5.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMG. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $151.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Earnings History and Estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Casey’s General Stores Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS
Casey’s General Stores Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS
Scotts Miracle-Gro Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance
Scotts Miracle-Gro Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance
Coupa Software Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance
Coupa Software Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance
Coupa Software Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance
Coupa Software Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance
CML Microsystems Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
CML Microsystems Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
Sosandar Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital
Sosandar Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report