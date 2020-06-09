Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.34 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.36-0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.50.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $220.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.17.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $82,856.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 5,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,164.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,721 shares of company stock valued at $32,934,997. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

