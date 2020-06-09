Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $489-491 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.23 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.36-0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $220.78 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.17.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 78,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $15,059,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,908,414.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $212,601.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,721 shares of company stock valued at $32,934,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

