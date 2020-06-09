CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of CML stock opened at GBX 281 ($3.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 million and a P/E ratio of 31.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 278.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 310.11. CML Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372 ($4.73).
CML Microsystems Company Profile
