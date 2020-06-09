CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of CML stock opened at GBX 281 ($3.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 million and a P/E ratio of 31.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 278.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 310.11. CML Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372 ($4.73).

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

