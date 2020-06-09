Sosandar (LON:SOS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Sosandar (LON:SOS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
SOS stock opened at GBX 11.51 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.37. Sosandar has a 12 month low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.98 ($0.39). The company has a market cap of $18.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 5.80.
About Sosandar
