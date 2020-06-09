Sosandar (LON:SOS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sosandar (LON:SOS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

SOS stock opened at GBX 11.51 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.37. Sosandar has a 12 month low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.98 ($0.39). The company has a market cap of $18.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

About Sosandar

Sosandar plc operates as an online retailer for womenswear in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, shirts and blouses, skirts, trousers, jeans and leggings, jackets and coats, occasion wear, leather and suede, workwear, summer trends, animal prints, florals, knitwear, holiday products, footwear, and accessories and gifts.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 1,595 Shares of Agree Realty Co.
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 1,595 Shares of Agree Realty Co.
Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ
Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $883,000 Stake in Invitation Homes Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $883,000 Stake in Invitation Homes Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,206 Shares of Globus Medical Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,206 Shares of Globus Medical Inc
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co.
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co.
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report