Sosandar (LON:SOS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Sosandar (LON:SOS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

SOS stock opened at GBX 11.51 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.37. Sosandar has a 12 month low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.98 ($0.39). The company has a market cap of $18.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Get Sosandar alerts:

About Sosandar

Sosandar plc operates as an online retailer for womenswear in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, shirts and blouses, skirts, trousers, jeans and leggings, jackets and coats, occasion wear, leather and suede, workwear, summer trends, animal prints, florals, knitwear, holiday products, footwear, and accessories and gifts.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.