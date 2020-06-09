Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,168,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,817,834.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

