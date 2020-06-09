3,414 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW opened at $111.89 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.