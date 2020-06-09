Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $326,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Tetra Tech by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Sidoti dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

