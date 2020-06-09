18,379 Shares in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the first quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pagerduty by 58.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $1,188,427.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600,009 shares in the company, valued at $97,452,243.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $162,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,221. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Pagerduty Inc has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

