LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of LYFT worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get LYFT alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LYFT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.