Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,335 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,205.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $142,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 940,090 shares of company stock worth $18,235,291. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,127.00, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.