Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Position Trimmed by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 228.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BOCOM International raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

NYSE TME opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.