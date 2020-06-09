Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.45 Million Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $71,581,000. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $46,315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,526,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,358,000 after buying an additional 926,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,931,000 after buying an additional 591,723 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2,279.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 539,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after buying an additional 516,545 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,016,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $68,172,910.00. Insiders purchased a total of 4,841,130 shares of company stock valued at $172,052,755 over the last ninety days.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $40.00 to $39.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

LSXMK stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

