Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Pentair worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $193,986,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $79,705,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Pentair by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,733,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 763,155 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $20,049,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in Pentair by 63.7% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 994,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 387,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

PNR opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

