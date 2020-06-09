Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,540 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,139,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.06.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.