Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 882 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Ingredion worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,223,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,629,000 after buying an additional 148,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,445,000 after buying an additional 111,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 507,195 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 4,702.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,933,000 after buying an additional 1,389,845 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,708,000 after buying an additional 170,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda acquired 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

