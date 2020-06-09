Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Grand Canyon Education worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

LOPE stock opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.