Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 70.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.14.

Apple stock opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.30 and a 52-week high of $333.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

