Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is RMB Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 48,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 24.7% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 110.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 328,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $83,627,000 after purchasing an additional 172,299 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 68,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.14.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.44. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.30 and a 52-week high of $333.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

