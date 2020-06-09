Insider Selling: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Director Sells 4,560 Shares of Stock

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Director Shenoor Jadavji sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$22,526.40.

Shenoor Jadavji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Shenoor Jadavji sold 5,300 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$24,910.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Shenoor Jadavji sold 36,900 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$166,419.00.

On Monday, May 25th, Shenoor Jadavji sold 19,000 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$82,270.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Shenoor Jadavji sold 10,000 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$42,500.00.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRV.UN shares. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.80 to C$5.30 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Laurentian upped their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.