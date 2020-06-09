Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,357 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.30 and a 12-month high of $333.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.99 and a 200-day moving average of $290.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

