Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 2,808 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 48,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 24.7% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 328,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $83,627,000 after purchasing an additional 172,299 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 68,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.44. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.30 and a 12-month high of $333.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

