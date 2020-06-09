Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.30 and a 52 week high of $333.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

