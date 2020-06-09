AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 13.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AAON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.76. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 29,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $1,713,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,649,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 19,769 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,077,805.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,129 shares of company stock worth $6,208,941. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

