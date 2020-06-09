Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Fiduciary Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.30 and a fifty-two week high of $333.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

