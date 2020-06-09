Blair William & Co. IL Sells 84,674 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 84,674 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $631,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.7% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 328,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $83,627,000 after purchasing an additional 172,299 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 68,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 121,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,994,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.30 and a twelve month high of $333.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

