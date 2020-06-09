PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,269 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 40,332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 23,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $610,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $553,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,556.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,816 shares of company stock worth $483,907 and have sold 63,206 shares worth $1,836,182. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

