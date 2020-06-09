Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,219 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.44. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.30 and a 12-month high of $333.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.14.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

