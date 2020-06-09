Analysts Set $20.00 Target Price for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DCTH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($1.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Delcath Systems an industry rank of 76 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of DCTH opened at $7.94 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $101.50.

Delcath Systems (NYSE:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($108.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's investigational products include melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

