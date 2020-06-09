Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.4% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

AAPL stock opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.30 and a twelve month high of $333.60. The company has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.99 and a 200-day moving average of $290.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

