Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 121,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Apple by 80.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,015 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.14.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.30 and a 52 week high of $333.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.