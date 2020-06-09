Argent Trust Co Sells 424 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $190.30 and a one year high of $333.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

