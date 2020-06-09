AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 918 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 918 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $53,455.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,993.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AAON opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.76.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AAON by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of AAON by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AAON by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

