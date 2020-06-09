Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $20.64 Million in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,642,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of GDS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd boosted its stake in GDS by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,804,000 after buying an additional 2,274,725 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,671,000 after buying an additional 1,607,208 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in GDS by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,249,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after buying an additional 638,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,114,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Shares of GDS opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $174.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

