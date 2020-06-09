Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $21,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $68,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $875,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,691.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,648,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,641,740 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $128.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.