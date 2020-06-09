Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.87% of Peoples Bancorp worth $21,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2,147.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEBO shares. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $493.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

