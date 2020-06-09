Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 21,066 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,154 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 245,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,262 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $59,550,000 after purchasing an additional 541,078 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.