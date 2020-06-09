Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 647,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 117,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $156,000.

EEM stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

