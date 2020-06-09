Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 359,074 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359,074 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Equity Residential worth $22,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,805,000 after buying an additional 276,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,798,000 after buying an additional 903,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,954,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,833,000 after buying an additional 356,136 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,482,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,060,000 after buying an additional 60,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.